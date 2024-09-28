The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The local authorities have reported that the Russian attack on medical facilities in the city of Sumy in the morning left 9 civilians dead and 13 injured.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Ukraine's Interior Ministry; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy OMA

Advertisement:

Quote from Suma OMA: "The death toll from the morning enemy attack on medical facilities in Sumy has increased.

It has been established that 9 people have been killed and 12 more suffered injuries of varying severity."

Details: Sumy OMA revealed that Russian forces had carried out three airstrikes using Shahed loitering munitions, damaging two hospitals and nearby apartment blocks. At the same time, the reports from the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor's Office mention one medical facility.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy OMA

The Interior Ministry reported that one of the 9 dead was a police officer. The ministry noted that 10 people had been injured, including one police officer.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy OMA

The explosions caused partial destruction of the ceiling between the ground and first floors, as well as damage to the third floor and the roof of the four-storey St. Panteleimon Clinical Hospital building. Efforts are underway to clear the rubble.

The prosecutor's office said 9 people had been killed and 13 injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy OMA

Background:

On the morning of 28 September, Russian forces struck a healthcare facility in Sumy twice.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 8 people had been killed in the Russian Shahed UAV attack on a hospital in Sumy.

Support UP or become our patron!