Ukrainian judoka Nikolaichyk wins Ukraine's first gold medal in judo at 2024 Paralympics

The Ukrainian national team won its first medal in judo at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Сhampion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Nataliia Nikolaychik became a Paralympic champion in the weight class of up to 48 kilograms, in the J1 class. In the final match, the 37-year-old Ukrainian defeated Japan's Shizuka Hangai (11-0), who is a year younger, with the score.

Advertisement:

On her way to the final, Nikolaichyk first defeated Emmanouela Masourou of Greece (10-0), and in the semi-final, she defeated Rosicleide Andrade de Silva of Brazil (10-1).

This is Nataliia Nikolaichyk's first gold medal in her career and her third Paralympic medal overall. She previously won bronze medals at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

The Ukrainian national team now has 55 medals in Paris 2024: 15 gold, 18 silver and 22 bronze.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!