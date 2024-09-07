Ukraine's defence minister outlines results of 24th Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has detailed the achievements from the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which include new aid packages from the US, Canada and the UK.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote from Umierov: "Our partners and allies have a great interest in investing, financing, and cooperating to strengthen the Ukrainian defence industry. We are already in active communication with a number of countries regarding the possibility of financing our Ukrainian weapons, missiles, and drones.

This opens up new opportunities for joint development of defence potential. And what is most important – it strengthens our battlefront. Ukrainian long-range drones are already demonstrating their effectiveness; our allies also note this."

Details: Umierov stated that the US has announced another US$250 million military aid package for Ukraine. It will include critical weapons and equipment, M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and missiles for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.

Canada will provide a large batch of engines for rockets and 1,300 warheads, significantly enhancing Ukraine's capabilities in aerial operations.

Umierov notes that the new assistance package also consists of thousands of machine guns and handguns, military equipment, and fifty ambulances to help meet Ukraine's medical needs on the battlefield.

In addition, Canada has taken on an essential role in training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets under the FLIT programme. The Canadian government will allocate US$389 million for a five-year pilot and technician training initiative.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) worth £162 million, significantly strengthening Kyiv's air defence capabilities.

For its part, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with air-to-air missiles and auxiliary materials for F-16 aircraft worth €80 million. This assistance will significantly enhance the defence capabilities of Ukraine's Air Force.

Sweden has reportedly joined the mine action coalition, pledging €5 million to the Coalition Fund to support mine clearance efforts. Meanwhile, Spain will provide Ukraine with a battery of HAWK air defence systems, which includes six launchers.

Quote from Umierov: "Another key result of the meeting with the allies was the signing of the Terms of Reference of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition (MCC).

I am grateful to the United Kingdom and Norway for their leadership in the Coalition.

We are waiting for other partner countries to join.

Work within the framework of the MCC will provide long-term support for Ukraine in ensuring Black Sea security.

This year, Ukraine places special emphasis on maritime defence. We have already driven russian ships off the shores of the Crimean Peninsula. Together with our allies, we continue to implement the Maritime Security Strategy.

We are strengthening our positions on all fronts thanks to international support and the heroism of our warriors.

Together, we are bringing peace and security in Europe closer."

