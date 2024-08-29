Ukraine discusses air defence shield over western regions with allies – Ukraine's defence minister

Ukraine is continuing discussions with its partners on the possibility of creating an air defence shield over Ukraine's west.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on X (Twitter) following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on 28 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov recalled that Kyiv had initiated the meeting after the latest large-scale aerial attack, during which Russia launched over 200 missiles and drones on Ukraine.

Today’s Ukraine-NATO Council meeting was convened on the instructions of the Ukrainian President in response to the massive russian missile attacks on our cities.



Two days ago, the terrorist state launched more than 200 missiles and drones, which led to killing innocent people… pic.twitter.com/6TJVzz2lwQ — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) August 28, 2024

"I informed our partners of the current situation. We discussed further plans to supply air defence systems and missiles for them. We need to strengthen our air defences.

We are also continuing consultations, in particular in bilateral formats, regarding the creation of an air defence shield – the so-called security belt over the western regions of the country," Umierov tweeted.

He expressed gratitude to Ukraine's allies for their support and commitments.

"More and more allies support the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine's self-defence within the framework of international law," the minister added.

Background:

In July, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the security agreement with Poland included a provision to develop a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones fired in the direction of Poland in Ukrainian airspace.

On 27 August, Zelenskyy noted that he wanted Warsaw's help in shooting down missiles over Ukraine’s west, at least the ones heading toward Poland.

On 28 August, Poland announced that the decision to authorise the use of Polish air defence systems to intercept Russian missiles and combat drones in Ukrainian airspace has raised scepticism among NATO countries.

