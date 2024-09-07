Sham elections in occupied Crimea delegitimise Russia's political system – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Stock photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stressed that sham local authority elections being held by the Russians in occupied Crimea are delegitimising Russia's political system.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The ministry noted that on Sunday, 8 September, Russia will hold a day of elections to local authorities at various levels of the Russian Federation. Russia is once again trying to roll out this process to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Quote: "The so-called ‘elections’ in the Russian Federation long ago turned into a farce. They have nothing to do with the manifestation of people's power, and holding them in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in violation of the norms and principles of international law actually delegitimises Russia's political system.

Once again, we emphasise that the results of so-called ‘elections’ on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are null and void, and the ‘elections’ themselves are illegitimate."

Details: The Foreign Ministry drew international partners’ attention to the fact that representatives of the Russian invaders acting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – specifically those "elected" during so-called "elections" – are not authorised by Ukraine to represent the Ukrainian authorities at any level, and their involvement in Russian delegations at international events has no legal effect.

The Ministry stressed that all those involved in preparing and holding sham elections in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories will be brought to justice according to Ukrainian law.

