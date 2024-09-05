All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Polish official hints that Poland welcomes appointment of Ukraine's new foreign minister

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 5 September 2024, 19:09
Polish official hints that Poland welcomes appointment of Ukraine's new foreign minister
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Yevheniia Kravchuk on Facebook

An anonymous Polish official has told a Polish news agency that Poland has a favourable view of the new Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who was appointed to this post on 5 September, replacing Dmytro Kuleba.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In a piece on Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Poland’s national news agency PAP cited an anonymous Polish diplomat as saying that Sybiha was "someone who keeps his word".

Advertisement:

The source also said that Sybiha was among Ukrainian politicians who facilitated "very good Polish-Ukrainian cooperation" immediately in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

PAP also reported that Sybiha worked in Poland in 1998-2002 and is a fluent Polish speaker.

Pawel Kowal, the current head of the Polish Council for Cooperation with Ukraine, also spoke favourably about Sybiha’s appointment.

Advertisement:

"Thank you for your personal commitment to the development of Polish-Ukrainian relations. We will probably do much more together. Ukrainians can count on Polish support and solidarity in the difficult times of Russian aggression," Kowal tweeted

Meanwhile, Polish Twitter (X) users recalled in the comments under Kowal’s post that during the Ukrainian-Polish grain crisis in the summer of 2023, Sybiha, then Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, rejected claims that Ukraine was not sufficiently grateful for Poland’s aid.

Background:

  • On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Andrii Sybiha as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
  • Sybiha had served as the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since late May 2021, overseeing the president’s foreign policy. He was appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in April 2024, replacing Mykola Tochytskyi.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandForeign Affairs MinistryUkraine
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Poland
New Polish ambassador arrives in Ukraine despite President Duda's veto
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
Polish foreign minister urges Ukraine to permit exhumation of Poles killed in Volyn as soon as possible – video
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: