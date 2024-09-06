All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's new foreign minister announces personnel decisions and revision of foreign policy strategy

Oleh PavliukFriday, 6 September 2024, 22:04
Ukraine's new foreign minister announces personnel decisions and revision of foreign policy strategy
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the need for personnel changes in both diplomatic missions and the Ministry's central machinery when declaring his work priorities.

Source: Sybiha on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister stated that the most important aspect of Ukrainian diplomacy right now is "ensuring Ukraine's defence capability" on a variety of fronts, including the fulfilment of security agreements, the delivery of weapons, and the growth of defence cooperation.

Advertisement:

He also advocated for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, as well as the continued promotion of the peace formula, particularly among Asian, African, and Latin American countries, the prosecution of those responsible for Russian atrocities, and compensation for the damage caused.

Sybiha also discussed the institutional and personnel modernisation of the Foreign Ministry, particularly in light of Ukraine's increased diplomatic presence overseas.

"There will be personnel changes, including new ambassadors and consul generals. There will be adjustments at the central office to reinforce the system. The measure of success will be the results achieved by each leader of a foreign institution, not self-promotion and social media posts," he stated.

Advertisement:

In addition, the Foreign Minister stated that Ukraine's Foreign Policy Strategy will be amended "based on the realities of war", although he did not provide specifics.

Other efforts he cited included the development of legislative and economic diplomacy, the involvement of professionals and business in foreign policy formulation, working with Ukrainians abroad, digitising consular services, and combating Russian fakes.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Andrii Sybiha as the minister of foreign affairs instead of Dmytro Kuleba. 

Sybiha's first official conversation after the appointment was with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski. He also met with many European colleagues on Friday 6 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs MinistryUkraine
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Polish official hints that Poland welcomes appointment of Ukraine's new foreign minister
Ukrainian parliament appoints Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister
Ukrainian parliament dismisses Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: