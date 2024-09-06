Ukraine's new foreign minister announces personnel decisions and revision of foreign policy strategy

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the need for personnel changes in both diplomatic missions and the Ministry's central machinery when declaring his work priorities.

Source: Sybiha on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister stated that the most important aspect of Ukrainian diplomacy right now is "ensuring Ukraine's defence capability" on a variety of fronts, including the fulfilment of security agreements, the delivery of weapons, and the growth of defence cooperation.

He also advocated for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, as well as the continued promotion of the peace formula, particularly among Asian, African, and Latin American countries, the prosecution of those responsible for Russian atrocities, and compensation for the damage caused.

Sybiha also discussed the institutional and personnel modernisation of the Foreign Ministry, particularly in light of Ukraine's increased diplomatic presence overseas.

"There will be personnel changes, including new ambassadors and consul generals. There will be adjustments at the central office to reinforce the system. The measure of success will be the results achieved by each leader of a foreign institution, not self-promotion and social media posts," he stated.

In addition, the Foreign Minister stated that Ukraine's Foreign Policy Strategy will be amended "based on the realities of war", although he did not provide specifics.

Other efforts he cited included the development of legislative and economic diplomacy, the involvement of professionals and business in foreign policy formulation, working with Ukrainians abroad, digitising consular services, and combating Russian fakes.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Andrii Sybiha as the minister of foreign affairs instead of Dmytro Kuleba.

Sybiha's first official conversation after the appointment was with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski. He also met with many European colleagues on Friday 6 August.

