Russian attacks kill 5 civilians, injure 11 more in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 09:41
Russian forces claimed the lives of five people in Donetsk Oblast on 7 September, in particular three in the city of Kostiantynivka and one each in the settlements of Petrivka and Shcherbynivka.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Another 11 people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.
In particular, four people were injured in Kostiantynivka, the same number in Hirnyk, two more in Katerynivka and one in Nova Poltavka.
Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, the death toll in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has reached 2,736.
