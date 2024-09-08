All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian attacks kill 5 civilians, injure 11 more in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 09:41
Russian attacks kill 5 civilians, injure 11 more in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
Eleven civilians have been killed in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces claimed the lives of five people in Donetsk Oblast on 7 September, in particular three in the city of Kostiantynivka and one each in the settlements of Petrivka and Shcherbynivka.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Another 11 people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

In particular, four people were injured in Kostiantynivka, the same number in Hirnyk, two more in Katerynivka and one in Nova Poltavka.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, the death toll in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has reached 2,736.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian army hits hotel in Donetsk Oblast, searching for people under rubble continues
Russian forces occupy Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast
Zelenskyy: Situation on Pokrovsk front is better, but I don't want to make any early comments
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: