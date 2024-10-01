Number of people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 32 – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of the evening of 1 October, the number of people injured in the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 32, with one person confirmed dead.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "As of now, the number of victims of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 25:

One person has been killed;

24 residents have been injured (9 men, 12 women, and 3 children aged 9, 10 and 12).

Details: Rescue workers have announced that search and emergency response operations at all affected locations are over.

Update: State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as of 19:35, one person had been killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, and 32 people, including 3 children, had sustained injuries.

Background: On the afternoon of 1 October, Russian occupying forces dropped six aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. The strikes hit residential areas and infrastructure facilities.

