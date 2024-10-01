All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Number of people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 32 – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 October 2024, 19:49
Number of people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 32 – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of the evening of 1 October, the number of people injured in the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 32, with one person confirmed dead.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "As of now, the number of victims of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 25:

  • One person has been killed;
  • 24 residents have been injured (9 men, 12 women, and 3 children aged 9, 10 and 12).

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Rescue workers have announced that search and emergency response operations at all affected locations are over.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Update: State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as of 19:35, one person had been killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, and 32 people, including 3 children, had sustained injuries.

Background: On the afternoon of 1 October, Russian occupying forces dropped six aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. The strikes hit residential areas and infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhiawarcombat action
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians deliver 6 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: one civilian killed, others injured – photos, video
Head of Russian FSB agents group sentenced to life imprisonment for adjusting fire on Zaporizhzhia
Russian large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia: 16 people injured, rescue operation completed
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: