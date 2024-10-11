All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy arrives at Vatican for meeting with Pope

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 11 October 2024, 12:39
Zelenskyy arrives at Vatican for meeting with Pope
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyн at the Studio of Paul VI Hall on May 13, 2023 in Vatican. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Vatican on Friday, 11 October.

Source: European Pravda, citing ANSA

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican. 

Advertisement:

This is the president's third visit to the Vatican, with his previous visits taking place in February 2020 and April 2023.

 
Zelenskyy arriving in the Vatican
Photo: Reuters

The Ukrainian president and Pope Francis also met on 14 July at the G7 summit hosted by Italy.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On the eve of his visit, Zelenskyy arrived in Rome and met with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. During their meeting, he presented her with his Victory Plan for the global community.
  • Zelenskyy is also expected to arrive in Berlin on Friday, where he will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyVatican
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy presents Italian PM with Victory Plan
Zelenskyy arrives in Italy and meets with Meloni
Zelenskyy: Plan for next Peace Summit "will be on the table" in November
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: