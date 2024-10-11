Zelenskyy arrives at Vatican for meeting with Pope

Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyн at the Studio of Paul VI Hall on May 13, 2023 in Vatican. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Vatican on Friday, 11 October.

Source: European Pravda, citing ANSA

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

This is the president's third visit to the Vatican, with his previous visits taking place in February 2020 and April 2023.

Zelenskyy arriving in the Vatican Photo: Reuters

The Ukrainian president and Pope Francis also met on 14 July at the G7 summit hosted by Italy.

Background:

On the eve of his visit, Zelenskyy arrived in Rome and met with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. During their meeting, he presented her with his Victory Plan for the global community.

Zelenskyy is also expected to arrive in Berlin on Friday, where he will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

