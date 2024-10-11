All Sections
Zelenskyy presents Italian PM with Victory Plan

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 11 October 2024, 01:24
Zelenskyy presents Italian PM with Victory Plan
Zelenskyy and Meloni. Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the Victory Plan to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I presented the Victory Plan to the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. 

We had a very productive discussion today, covering all aspects of the Plan. 

The key is to strengthen Ukraine’s positions and relations with our closest partners, ensuring we create the necessary conditions and a fair atmosphere for honest diplomacy."

"I would also like to extend my gratitude for the security assistance Italy has provided to Ukraine, particularly the air defence systems that are saving lives in our cities and villages. Today, Giorgia and I also discussed the preparation of a new security package."

Background: Zelenskyy arrived in Italy and met with Meloni.

ZelenskyyItaly
