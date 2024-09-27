All Sections
Estonia believes impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian military depots will be felt in October

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 27 September 2024, 15:31
Estonian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Successful Ukrainian airstrikes aimed at destroying Russian army military depots are expected to start affecting the front line by October.

Source: ERR, citing Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, Deputy Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a weekly press conference at the Defence Ministry on Friday, Kesselmann announced that the intensity of Russian attacks had declined from 226 per day last week to 155 this week.

He noted that this is not yet related to the impact of the destruction of storage points last week, as, according to Kesselmann, the effect of this event is likely to "be felt in two to three weeks". 

Quote: "Since the Russian Federation has lost a significant amount of ammunition intended for the front, it will likely have to prioritise its actions in the coming months," Kesselmann said. 

He highlighted that this raises whether Russian forces will have enough resources to push back the Ukrainian units that have entered Russia's Kursk Oblast. 

The Estonian intelligence officer also noted that this week, Russia continued its slow advance on the Pokrovsk front and reached a starting position for encircling the settlement of Selydove. 

Quote: "If this settlement is captured by the enemy, the supply lines to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove are likely to be disrupted," he added.

Map: DeepState
Map: DeepState

Background:

  • Recently, the Estonian Defence Forces General Staff stated that Russia's loss of a significant amount of ammunition during a Ukrainian strike on the settlement of Toropets in Tver Oblast will impact the front lines in the coming weeks. 
  • Earlier, UK Ministry of Defence intelligence claimed that Russia's average daily losses in terms of killed and wounded during May and June 2024 had risen to the highest levels since the start of its invasion of Ukraine.
