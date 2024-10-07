Ukraine's intelligence says it manages Spetstechnoexport arms import company to support its own activities

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in response to the Ukrainska Pravda investigation, has said that it operates Spetstechnoexport to provide its own activities with imported military goods and does not conduct any commercial activities [Spetstechnoexport is a Ukrainian state-owned company whose main activity is export-import relations in the global arms market – ed.].

Source: a response by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence to the inquiry

Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, within the framework of the functions defined by Ukrainian legislation and the execution of combat orders, is actively engaged in countering the aggressor. For this purpose, we use all available and expedient methods of work and struggle.

Since 24 February 2022, the rapid and unimpeded supply of imported military products has become critically important for our work.

It is for these reasons that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as an emergency measure, transferred Spetsstechnoexport to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine."

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stressed that it dids not conduct any commercial activities and "performed the function of managing Spetstechnoexport solely to provide its own activities with the necessary imported military products".

Background: Ukrainska Pravda journalists found out that Spetstechnoexport, which has been under the management of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence since 2022, entered into contracts for the purchase of weapons at inflated prices, did not always fulfil billion-hryvnia contracts, and has accumulated more than 800 million hryvnias (US$19.3 million) in debt to the state – this is the amount officially recognised by the courts alone.

