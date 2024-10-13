All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches sixth final in row, approaching their own record

Mykola DendakSunday, 13 October 2024, 09:29
Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches sixth final in row, approaching their own record
Natus Vincere team logo. Stock photo: NAVI on Facebook

Ukrainian esports organisation Natus Vincere (NAVI) has secured its sixth consecutive final appearance in Counter-Strike 2 competitions. In a thrilling semi-final at IEM Rio 2024, the team triumphed over Norway's Heroic, advancing to the final of a prestigious cyber sports competition once again.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: This achievement puts NAVI on the verge of breaking their own record of seven consecutive finals, set in 2021, while also positioning them to potentially match the remarkable feat of another esports team, FaZe, which reached eight finals in the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement:

Another team, Astralis, also holds a noteworthy achievement from 2018-19, when they successfully reached finals seven times in a row.

In the final of IEM Rio 2024, NAVI will face off against the winner of the FURIA vs. MOUZ match. The decisive showdown will be held in a best-of-five format and is scheduled for today, 13 October.

Notably, NAVI's finals results have an intriguing pattern as they win every second decisive match and lose every other. Following this trend, the final in Rio should ideally result in a victory for the Ukrainian team.

Advertisement:

Natus Vincere consists of two Ukrainians, a Lithuanian, a Romanian and a Finn:

  • Valerii "b1t" Vakhovskyi (Ukraine);
  • Justinas "jL" Lekavičius (Lithuania);
  • Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (Finland);
  • Mihai "iM" Ivan (Romania);
  • Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov (Ukraine);
  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (coach, Ukraine).

Background: On 11 October, NAVI (1) defeated Russia’s Virtus.pro (9) in the Counter-Strike 2 quarter-finals at Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Rio 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
sport
Ukrainian basketball player Mykhailiuk scores 16 points in his debut for Utah Jazz team
Ukrainian esports team NAVI defeats Russia's Virtus.pro to reach IEM Rio 2024 semifinals
Outcasts in the football world: Tajikistan and Pakistan refuse to play Russian team
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: