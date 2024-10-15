Ukraine exports nearly 3 million tonnes of agricultural products to Italy in first 8 months of 2024

In the first eight months of 2024, Ukraine has exported 2.8 million tonnes of food and agricultural products to Italy.

Details: During a working visit to Italy, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy, Vitalii Koval, held talks with his Italian counterpart Francesco Lollobrigida.

Quote: "Italy is one of our key partners. In the first eight months of 2024, Ukraine exported 2.87 million tonnes of food and agricultural products to Italy, valued at US$766.3 million," Koval said.

Koval emphasised the importance of addressing misconceptions about Ukrainian exports. "For instance, false information is being spread that our products are flooding European markets, leaving little room for local farmers," he added.

Background: Ukraine’s early grain harvest this year was 2% lower than last year, and the shortfall in late crops is estimated to be around 10-15%.



