Trump does not deny speaking with Putin in 2021

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 15 October 2024, 21:29
Trump meets Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump refused to confirm or deny reports of phone calls with Vladimir Putin after leaving the White House in 2021.

Source: Trump’s statement at the Chicago Economic Forum on Tuesday, 15 October, reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked by the moderator about his alleged conversations with Putin after 2021, as mentioned by The Washington Post editor Bob Woodward in his book War.

Quote: "Well, I won’t comment on that, but I will tell you that: if I did, it’s a smart thing. If I’m friendly with people, if I can have relationships with people, it’a good thing, not a bad thing, in terms of a country."

Details: He went on to mention that Putin has "2,000 nuclear weapons, and so do we [In fact, Russia has over 5,500 – ed.]. Russia has never had a president they respect so much, but more importantly or less importantly, I guess, I went into Russia and people said: ‘He likes Putin and Putin likes him’."

Trump also mentioned that, "the first thing he did was terminate Nord Stream 2", which nobody had heard about. [Under Trump, the US imposed sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator in January 2021 as part of the defence budget, which was passed by Congress overriding the president’s veto – ed.]

The White House previously stated that any possible conversations between Putin and Trump after 2021 are of "serious concern".

TrumpPutinUSA
