Trump does not deny speaking with Putin in 2021

Former US President Donald Trump refused to confirm or deny reports of phone calls with Vladimir Putin after leaving the White House in 2021.

Source: Trump’s statement at the Chicago Economic Forum on Tuesday, 15 October, reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked by the moderator about his alleged conversations with Putin after 2021, as mentioned by The Washington Post editor Bob Woodward in his book War.

Quote: "Well, I won’t comment on that, but I will tell you that: if I did, it’s a smart thing. If I’m friendly with people, if I can have relationships with people, it’a good thing, not a bad thing, in terms of a country."

Details: He went on to mention that Putin has "2,000 nuclear weapons, and so do we [In fact, Russia has over 5,500 – ed.]. Russia has never had a president they respect so much, but more importantly or less importantly, I guess, I went into Russia and people said: ‘He likes Putin and Putin likes him’."

Trump also mentioned that, "the first thing he did was terminate Nord Stream 2", which nobody had heard about. [Under Trump, the US imposed sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator in January 2021 as part of the defence budget, which was passed by Congress overriding the president’s veto – ed.]

The White House previously stated that any possible conversations between Putin and Trump after 2021 are of "serious concern".

