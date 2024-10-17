All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO Secretary General outlines key points for meeting with Zelenskyy

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 17 October 2024, 11:43
NATO Secretary General outlines key points for meeting with Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has outlined the topics that will be on the agenda for his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

Source: Rutte, upon arriving at the NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels on 17 October, as reported by European Pravda

This will be the third meeting between Zelenskyy and Rutte since the former Dutch PM took office as NATO Secretary General on 1 October. During the meeting, both leaders will exchange the latest information, Rutte said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I want to hear from him, where he is at the moment, how he sees things developing on the eastern front with Russia, and the situation in Kursk, obviously. This is always on our list.

I will update him on the decisions being made in NATO on the pledge," Rutte said.

He noted that NATO countries allocated US$20.9 billion in assistance to Ukraine in the first half of this year, and there are good prospects for providing the promised US$40 billion in support by the end of the year.

Advertisement:

"[I can] stress in my conversation with him that he has to be absolutely assured that  32 allies are united in making sure that collectively, we will do whatever is needed to make sure Ukraine can prevail, that Putin will not get it way. … We want to be in a place where Zelenskyy and Ukraine from a position of strength are able to start talks with Russia," he added.

Background:

  • Earlier, Rutte stated that Ukraine will join the Alliance as its 33rd or 34th member in the future.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Brussels on Thursday for a visit, where he will participate in a European Council meeting and hold meetings at the European Parliament and NATO headquarters.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATO
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
NATO
Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says
Zelenskyy to visit Brussels for meeting with the EU and NATO
NATO cannot confirm participation of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: