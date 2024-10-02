All Sections
US allocates over US$800 million for Ukraine's energy sector

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 2 October 2024, 18:28
US allocates over US$800 million for Ukraine's energy sector
stock photo: getty images

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated US$825 million to support Ukraine's energy system this winter.
Source: Radio Liberty, citing USAID Administrator Samantha Power

Quote: "These resources will now allow us to support those conducting repairs, increasing capacity and protecting critical infrastructure."

Details: Samantha Power stated that this amount is twice as much as USAID allocated for energy last year. In addition, USAID is providing US$237 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

USAaid for Ukraine
