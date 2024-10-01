US orders US$6.9bn worth of bombs from Boeing, including for Ukraine

The United States has signed a US$6.9 billion contract with Boeing Corporation to produce small-diameter bombs, which will be delivered to Ukraine, Japan and Bulgaria.

Source: Pentagon on 30 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report says Missouri-based Boeing has been awarded a non-renewable, indefinite-delivery and indefinite-quantity contract worth US$6.9 billion for the supply of small-diameter bombs.

The work will be performed in St Louis and is expected to be completed by 31 December 2035.

This contract, according to the report, includes overseas military sales to Japan, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

Background:

Amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US last week, President Joe Biden announced a sharp increase in security aid for Ukraine, promising to allocate almost US$8 billion for weapons in the coming months.

In addition, the US announced a new military aid package worth US$375 million last Wednesday.

