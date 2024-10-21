One of Russia's largest microelectronics manufacturers halts operations temporarily

The Kremniy EL plant after the fire on 19 October. Photo: ASTA

The Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk, Russia, which produces components for the Pantsir air defence system and Iskander missile systems, has announced a temporary halt in operations following a drone attack.

Source: the plant's press service

Details: As result of the attack, the plant's production and administrative buildings were allegedly damaged, which led to power outages, damage to energy infrastructure and a break in technological production chains.

Oleg Dantsev, the CEO of Kremniy EL Group, stated that "the primary task now is to restore electronics production as quickly as possible".

An evaluation is currently underway to assess the possibility of restoring the damaged facilities.

Quote: "However, not everything depends on us – there are challenges in obtaining spare parts needed to restore technological equipment and the energy infrastructure," Dantsev noted.

Background: Media and Telegram channels have posted videos showing drone strikes on the Kremniy plant in Bryansk, Russia, which is used in military production.



