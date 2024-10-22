All Sections
Number of casualties in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia increases to 20

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:07
Aftermath of a Russian attack on 21 October. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The number of people who sustained injuries in a Russian missile attack on the centre of Zaporizhzhia on 21 October has risen to 20; 3 people were killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said that 11 people, including an 8-year-old child, were taken to hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia. All the people who were injured are in moderate condition.

Background:

  • On the morning of 21 October, the Russians launched a missile attack on the centre of Zaporizhzhia. A large amount of civilian infrastructure facilities was damaged, including a kindergarten.
  • Later, Fedorov reported that the death toll had increased to 3, and 15 more people were injured.

