China increases control over military goods coming to Russia

China has stressed its efforts to curb illegal exports of military goods to Russia, as Beijing wants to be considered a neutral player amid the war in Ukraine.

Source: CNBC, an American business news channel, with reference to the Ministry of Commerce of China

Details: Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yandong reminded that starting from 1 December, the authorities will introduce a new export control system, under which drone sales will be possible only if a licence is obtained from the government.

The statement was made during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that the "deep" relationship between the two countries will not change despite the turbulence in global geopolitics.

Quote from He Yandong: "Since the Ukraine crisis, China has issued several drone control announcements and has clearly said civilian drones must not be illegally used for military purposes."

The official added that the Chinese authorities intend to tighten licensing practices and increase inspections to prevent "illegal exports". Under the new rules, exporters will have to disclose the final recipients of UAVs or components.

It remains unclear how widely China's export controls on dual-use products will be applied.

Background: The Chinese government has published export control rules for dual-use goods following the strengthening of US sanctions.

