Putin meets with Xi Jinping to discuss situation in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 22 October 2024, 21:15
Vladimir Putin meeting Xi Jinping. Photo: TASS

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine and "further contacts to continue dialogue" with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS summit in Russia.

Source: Russian propaganda outlets TASS and RBC; Radio Liberty’s Russian service

Details: As reported by the media, the meeting lasted about an hour. 

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin leader's spokesperson, stated that Putin and Xi extensively discussed the situation in Ukraine, bilateral relations, the broader international situation, the BRICS agenda, and outlined key parameters for future contacts to continue their dialogue.

During the talks, Putin said Moscow intends to further increase coordination with Beijing in all international forums.

