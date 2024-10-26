Air defence responding in Kyiv

Ukraine’s air defence network is shooting down attack UAVs in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At around 23:00, an air-raid warning was issued in the capital due to attack drones approaching the city.

At 23:14, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defences were activated.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that UAVs were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv Oblast. The Ukrainian defenders are shooting them down.

Background: On Saturday evening, the Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine from the north.

