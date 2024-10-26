Air raid in Kyiv lasts over 5 hours, air defence in operation

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several Ukrainian oblasts early on 26 October and it was in effect for over five hours, during which air defence systems were responding.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence is responding in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Background:

The Russian military launched attack drones on Ukraine from a northerly direction on the evening of 25 October. The attack resulted in a fire in one of the apartments of a residential building in the city of Kyiv.

One person was killed and five others injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

