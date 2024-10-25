All Sections
Tetyana OliynykFriday, 25 October 2024, 22:56
Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Kyiv due to UAV attack: two people are injured – photos, video
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russian military launched attack drones on Ukraine from the north direction on the evening of 25 October. The attack resulted in a fire in one of the apartments of a residential building in the city of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Vitalii Klitschko, the mayor of the city; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from the Kyiv City Military Administration: "As a result of a Russian UAV attack on Kyiv, a fire broke out in a separate apartment in an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district of the city. The information is being confirmed.

Firefighting units are on their way to the scene".

More details: Later, Klitschko reported that the upper floors of a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district that were hit by a Russian drone were on fire.
Updated: Klitschko reported that the struck building in the Solomianskyi district is still on fire. Apartments on the 16th, 17th and 18th floors were damaged.

At 21:44, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence was operating in the city. Kyiv residents are urged to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

According to the updated information of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the residents of the apartment building are being evacuated. Information about the casualties is being established.

In addition, it was reported that drone wreckage fell in an open area in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminarily, no casualties were reported.

The State Emergency Service reported that the attack partially damaged apartments on the 16th, 17th and 18th floors of the 25-storey residential building, followed by a fire on the 15th and 16th floors.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: UP reader
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At 22:30, Klitschko reported that firefighters were extinguishing the flames on several floors of the apartment building in the Solomianskyi district. They evacuated over 100 people from the building. The information about casualties is being established.

Update at 22:52: The mayor said there were two people injured in the building. Both were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

Russian Armed ForcesKyiv
Kyiv
Air raid in Kyiv lasts over 5 hours, air defence in operation
Russian drone attack on Kyiv high-rise leaves teen girl dead, number of casualties has risen to 6 – photos
Ukraine's air defence destroys up to 15 Russian drones in Kyiv at night
