Russian drone attack on Kyiv high-rise leaves teenage girl dead, number of casualties has risen to 6 – photos

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, UP

A teenage girl has been killed and five other people have been injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. In addition, one person has been taken to hospital.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Kyiv City Military Administration; Ministry of Internal Affairs; Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Klitschko: "According to early reports, one person was killed in an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district. Four of the people injured were provided with medical assistance at the scene. The fire has been contained. The search and rescue operation is ongoing."

photo: bohdan kutepov, UP

Details: Meanwhile, Kyiv City Military Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported two people injured."

Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack. Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack. Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Update: The police have confirmed that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to four. They are thought to have suffered an acute stress reaction.

Later, Klitschko reported that the number of people affected had increased to five. According to the State Emergency Service, a woman had been killed, her body having been found on the 19th floor.

Klitschko said that the teenage girl who was killed was about 14 years old.

Apartments from the 16th to the 20th floors were damaged, and the fire was extinguished. A mobile tent was set up at the scene to provide residents with the necessary aid.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said that a 14-year-old girl who was in one of the apartments where the fire broke out had been killed.

A criminal case has been initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popok said that the Russian UAV attack on Kyiv's Solomianskyi district had left one person dead and six people injured, one of whom had been hospitalised. Others were treated on the spot.

Background: On the evening of 25 October, the Russian military launched attack drones from the north. The attack caused a fire to break out in one of the apartments in a residential building in Kyiv.

