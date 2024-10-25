All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian drone attack on Kyiv high-rise leaves teenage girl dead, number of casualties has risen to 6 – photos

Tetyana Oliynyk, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 25 October 2024, 23:12
Russian drone attack on Kyiv high-rise leaves teenage girl dead, number of casualties has risen to 6 – photos
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, UP

A teenage girl has been killed and five other people have been injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. In addition, one person has been taken to hospital.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Kyiv City Military Administration; Ministry of Internal Affairs; Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Klitschko: "According to early reports, one person was killed in an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district. Four of the people injured were provided with medical assistance at the scene. The fire has been contained. The search and rescue operation is ongoing."

Advertisement:
 
photo: bohdan kutepov, UP
 
photo: bohdan kutIepov, UP

Details: Meanwhile, Kyiv City Military Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported two people injured."

 
Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack.
Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack.
Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Update: The police have confirmed that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to four. They are thought to have suffered an acute stress reaction.

Later, Klitschko reported that the number of people affected had increased to five. According to the State Emergency Service, a woman had been killed, her body having been found on the 19th floor.

Advertisement:

Klitschko said that the teenage girl who was killed was about 14 years old.

Apartments from the 16th to the 20th floors were damaged, and the fire was extinguished. A mobile tent was set up at the scene to provide residents with the necessary aid.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said that a 14-year-old girl who was in one of the apartments where the fire broke out had been killed.

A criminal case has been initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popok said that the Russian UAV attack on Kyiv's Solomianskyi district had left one person dead and six people injured, one of whom had been hospitalised. Others were treated on the spot.

Background: On the evening of 25 October, the Russian military launched attack drones from the north. The attack caused a fire to break out in one of the apartments in a residential building in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivexplosiondrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Kyiv
Air raid in Kyiv lasts over 5 hours, air defence in operation
Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Kyiv due to UAV attack: two people are injured – photos, video
Ukraine's air defence destroys up to 15 Russian drones in Kyiv at night
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: