Students in Tbilisi stage protest against results of parliamentary elections – photo

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 30 October 2024, 08:58
A protest in Georgia. Photo: Sova

A protest against the results of the parliamentary elections was staged in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on the evening of 29 October.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sova

Details: Students marched to the Georgian parliament building. The protestors were carrying Georgian and EU flags.

The students held posters with messages emphasising that the youth of Georgia chooses Europe over Russia, and the European way over a return to the Soviet past.

"We want to live in European civilization. We will fight until a free, united, independent Georgia wins!" the organisers said.

 
A protest in Georgia.
Photo: Sova

Background:

  • Georgia’s opposition parties do not recognise the results of the parliamentary elections, claiming that the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party "stole" them. The opposition called for protests.
  • During a large protest in Tbilisi on Monday, the Georgian opposition voiced their demands, including for repeat elections.

