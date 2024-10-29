Protesters in Tbilisi chase away journalists from pro-Kremlin media – video

In Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, protesters have chased away journalists from the pro-Kremlin outlets RIA News and Izvestia during a rally in a protest to the announced parliamentary election results.

Source: RIA News; Izvestia

Details: RIA News reported that one of its journalists was hurt when protesters turned on a loudspeaker at high volume near his ears, as they heard him speaking in Russian.

He fell down due to the sound impact, prompting police intervention.

У Тбілісі протестувальники прогнали журналістів прокремлівських медіа

Відео - РИА Новости, Известия pic.twitter.com/vZaarDq09W — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 29, 2024

Izvestia correspondent to leave, and law enforcement requested that the journalist take a taxi away from the rally.

