Protesters in Tbilisi chase away journalists from pro-Kremlin media – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 October 2024, 21:29
Protesters in Tbilisi chase away journalists from pro-Kremlin media – video
A screenshot from Ria News video

In Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, protesters have chased away journalists from the pro-Kremlin outlets RIA News and Izvestia during a rally in a protest to the announced parliamentary election results.

Source: RIA News; Izvestia

Details: RIA News reported that one of its journalists was hurt when protesters turned on a loudspeaker at high volume near his ears, as they heard him speaking in Russian.

He fell down due to the sound impact, prompting police intervention.

Izvestia correspondent to leave, and law enforcement requested that the journalist take a taxi away from the rally.

Georgia
Georgia
