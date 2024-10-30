All Sections
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast, injuring 2 people

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 October 2024, 09:35
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russians have launched a missile strike on the village of Khotin in Sumy Oblast, injuring two people.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians shelled Khotin hromada three times with artillery, conducted two attacks with guided aerial bombs and launched a missile strike. The Sumy authorities recorded three explosions. Two people were injured as a result of the missile strike. The Russians also damaged two residential buildings and cars. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In addition, the Russians launched guided aerial bombs from an aircraft on Yunakivka hromada, attacked Andriiashivka hromada with a Geran-2 drone and struck Myropillia hromada with artillery and guided aerial bombs.

It was noted that the Russians conducted 16 attacks on border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast during the night of 29-30 October and morning of 30 October.

missile strikeSumy Oblast
missile strike
