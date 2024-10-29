All Sections
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with missiles, killing elderly man

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 15:14
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with missiles, killing elderly man
Stock photo: Getty Images

A 71-year-old man has been killed in a Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne Odesa, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Kiper said that the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast on the afternoon of 29 October with two Kh-31P missiles that did not reach their targets. The missiles were launched by a Russian Su-30 fighter jet from the Black Sea.

Quote: "Unfortunately, a piece of one of the enemy missiles killed a 71-year-old man who was near the sea in Odesa district." 

Details: Explosions were heard in the oblast around 12:24-12:25 and 12:39. The first sound was heard in the city of Chornomorsk and in one of the districts of Odesa. The second was also heard by residents of Odesa.

Odesa Oblastmissile strikecasualties
