Chechen leader Kadyrov reports drone attack on Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya – photo

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has reported a drone attack on the Russian Special Forces University in the city of Gudermes in Chechnya on 29 October.

Source: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: Kadyrov reported that the roof of an empty building at the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes caught fire at 06:30 as a result of an alleged drone attack.

Kadyrov noted that there were no casualties or injuries, and the fire had been extinguished.

The building of the Russian Special Forces University on fire. Photo: Telegram channels

Quote: "Investigative authorities have begun to investigate the incident and identify those involved in the crime. The activities of the Russian Special Forces University have not been suspended, all departments are working as normal."

Background: Unknown individuals attacked a convoy of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) on the outskirts of Grozny in Chechnya on 24 October, resulting in at least one serviceman killed and another wounded.

