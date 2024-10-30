All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: We could have seized Russian nuclear power plant, but we never wanted to

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 30 October 2024, 15:26
Zelenskyy: We could have seized Russian nuclear power plant, but we never wanted to
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian forces could have captured the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Russia's Kursk Oblast, though he noted that there was no intention to do so.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists in Iceland

Quote: "Russia thinks that they are very strong, but if we had wanted to occupy their nuclear power plant, we would have done so. We could have done that, but we never wanted to. Because we understand what that would have meant. We would have been the same as Russia. We do not occupy their critical infrastructure, as they have done with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In August, Ukrainian forces launched the Kursk offensive, which resulted in the capture of dozens of settlements, in particular the town of Sudzha.
  • A Russian media outlet claimed that the KNPP was being prepared for defence due to the approach of Ukrainian units.
  • Entry to the city of Kurchatov, which houses the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Kursk Oblast, was restricted.
  • Kurchatov is located near Kursk, approximately 40 km from the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces. 

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy assesses chances of European troops in Ukraine after news of North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia
Zelenskyy: For now, Russia wins in Georgia
Zelenskyy on Tomahawk leak: Nothing confidential between partners
RECENT NEWS
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: