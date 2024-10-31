Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment

Brave1, a defence technology development cluster created by the Ukrainian government, has secured over US$25 million in external investments, an increase of US$20 million compared to 2023.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Details: Fedorov said that this rise in investment was achieved through collaboration with private investors and international venture funds, facilitated by Brave1. In 2023, investment figures were at US$5 million.

Advertisement:

Fedorov noted that "matchmaking" between companies and investors takes place at invest demo days, which Brave1 hosts regularly. Each demo day can result in multiple multi-million-dollar deals. For instance, the company Swarmer, which develops AI solutions for drone swarms, secured US$2.7 million in foreign investment after connecting with investors at demo days.

Background: Mykhailo Fedorov estimates that Ukrainian companies in the defence tech sector could attract US$50 million in investments by the end of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!