Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
A fire has broken out at a private oil storage facility in Russia’s Perm Oblast on the night of 3-4 October, with the flames engulfing fuel containers.
Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on Telegram
Quote: "A private oil storage facility covering 10,000 square metres in the industrial zone of the village of Osentsy is on fire. The flames have engulfed fuel tanks."
Details: The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.
The fire has been contained and efforts to extinguish it are ongoing.
Over 60 expert personnel and 19 fire appliances are working at the scene.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations claimed that there were no casualties.
Background: A drone attacked an oil depot belonging to the firm Annanefteprodukt in the town of Anna in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 3-4 October.
