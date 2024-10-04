Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video

A fire has broken out at a private oil storage facility in Russia’s Perm Oblast on the night of 3-4 October, with the flames engulfing fuel containers.

Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on Telegram

Quote: "A private oil storage facility covering 10,000 square metres in the industrial zone of the village of Osentsy is on fire. The flames have engulfed fuel tanks."

Details: The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

The fire has been contained and efforts to extinguish it are ongoing.

A fire. Screenshot

Over 60 expert personnel and 19 fire appliances are working at the scene.

У Пермському краї РФ вирує пожежа на базі зі зберігання нафтопродуктів. Відео з Telegram МНС РФ pic.twitter.com/2nrp2osUpT — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) October 4, 2024

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations claimed that there were no casualties.

Background: A drone attacked an oil depot belonging to the firm Annanefteprodukt in the town of Anna in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 3-4 October.

