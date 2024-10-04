All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Manufacturer of CAESAR howitzers signs contract to supply 12 units to Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 4 October 2024, 09:54
Manufacturer of CAESAR howitzers signs contract to supply 12 units to Ukraine
stock photo: getty images

The European defence conglomerate KNDS has signed a contract to supply 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, which will be financed by Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu on Х (Twitter)

Lecornu noted that the agreement was signed on 3 October on the sidelines of an industrial forum organised in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Increases in production capacity in our defence industry are helping to support Ukraine," he emphasised.

Advertisement:

KNDS is one of the largest defence conglomerates in Europe, founded by the German company KMW and the French company Nexter. Its product portfolio includes main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, ammunition, military bridges, and more.

Background:

  • On 1 October, it was announced that KNDS had opened a subsidiary in Ukraine. 
  • KNDS Ukraine LLC will support cooperation with Ukrainian government institutions and defence industry companies.
  • Recently, it was reported that the Belgian government will consider a proposal to purchase and deliver three CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine for a total of €12 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Europeaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Europe
EU ambassador discusses plans to assist Ukraine with electricity
New Secretary General of Council of Europe says support for Ukraine is his first priority
European countries demand US$20 billion for undelivered gas from Russia
RECENT NEWS
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
07:52
Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems in one day
07:22
Russians allegedly down 34 drones over Russia and 13 more over Azov Sea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: