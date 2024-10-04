Manufacturer of CAESAR howitzers signs contract to supply 12 units to Ukraine

The European defence conglomerate KNDS has signed a contract to supply 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, which will be financed by Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu on Х (Twitter)

Lecornu noted that the agreement was signed on 3 October on the sidelines of an industrial forum organised in Kyiv.

Quote: "Increases in production capacity in our defence industry are helping to support Ukraine," he emphasised.

KNDS is one of the largest defence conglomerates in Europe, founded by the German company KMW and the French company Nexter. Its product portfolio includes main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, ammunition, military bridges, and more.

Background:

On 1 October, it was announced that KNDS had opened a subsidiary in Ukraine.

KNDS Ukraine LLC will support cooperation with Ukrainian government institutions and defence industry companies.

Recently, it was reported that the Belgian government will consider a proposal to purchase and deliver three CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine for a total of €12 million.

