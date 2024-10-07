Construction of 8th underground school begins in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Seven underground schools are being constructed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and there are plans to begin building an eighth.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian government has allocated nearly 17 million hryvnias [approximately US$411,000] to build an eighth underground school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

We will begin construction in the Mykhailivka hromada in the coming days. It is designed to accommodate 200 people in two shifts." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages or a town and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Fedorov noted that the construction of seven underground educational facilities is ongoing, both in Zaporizhzhia and in other hromadas across the oblast.

Quote: "We plan to open the doors of the first underground school in Zaporizhzhia this autumn."

Fedorov added that the main construction work for all eight educational institutions is expected to be completed this year, allowing over 6,000 children to attend classes in person in two shifts.

