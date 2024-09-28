Russians preparing for assaults on Zaporizhzhia front – Ukrainian forces

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, has reported that Ukrainian intelligence and the military are aware of Russian plans to launch assaults on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Voloshyn during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Voloshyn: "The Russians are preparing for assault operations on the Zaporizhzhia front, in particular, in the area of Pryiutne. Our intelligence data indicates that the enemy is assembling personnel to be used in assault operations.

In addition, a few days ago, the invaders received 25 light buggy vehicles from the motor transport depot of the Southern District of the Russian Federation, intended for use in assault operations involving small infantry units.

These are the signs of preparations for assault operations on the Zaporizhzhia front shortly."

Details: In addition, Voloshyn stressed that Russian forces are concentrating assault group personnel on the forward positions, so Ukrainian troops are expecting the Russians to intensify their activities in this area.

The spokesman explained that he was referring to assault operations, not offensive actions, which would require the concentration of larger forces. He added that Russia is attempting to improve its tactical position through these assaults.

Background: On 26 September, Voloshyn reported that Ukrainian intelligence had indicated that Russian troops were expected to increase their assault activities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast soon.

