Denmark donates 18 rescue trucks to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 7 October 2024, 20:17
The rescue trucks. Photo: Beredskabsstyrelsen

The Danish Emergency Management Agency has completed the transfer of 18 rescue trucks to Ukraine as a part of Denmark's assistance in the area of civil protection.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Danish Emergency Management Agency on 7 October

Details: From June to October, Denmark handed rescue trucks with 45m lifts to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, valued at a total of 130 million Danish Kroner (about US$19 million). The last batch arrived last week. The trucks will be used for rescuing people from buildings after explosions and extinguishing fires in high-rise buildings, the Danish Emergency Management Agency reported.

Quote: "The people of Ukraine are suffering from constant Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals and residential buildings. It is important for us to help Ukrainian authorities save lives and mitigate the impact of the war on civilians," said Torsten Schack Pedersen, Danish Minister of National Safety and Emergency Management.

Background

  • Last month, Denmark agreed to invest 4.2 billion Danish kroner (about US$628 million) in the Ukrainian defence industry.
  • Additionally, the Danish government has pledged 130 million Danish kroner (about US$19 million) to support Ukraine's energy system, which has been and continues to be targeted by Russian attacks.

