Ukraine suggests Nordic countries train one Ukrainian battalion each

Oleksandr Balanutsa during his visit to Norway. Photo: Balanutsa on Facebook

Ukraine has invited Northern European countries to join the Northern Brigade project.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine following a recent visit by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa to Norway, as European Pravda reports

Details: As part of the initiative, each Northern European country is proposed to train and arm a Ukrainian battalion.

In addition, Balanutsa called on the defence chiefs of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden to engage in bilateral cooperation and investment in the Ukrainian defence industry.

Quote from Balanutsa: "By joining the Northern Brigade project, defence companies and Nordic countries will have the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of Nordic defence products on a real battlefield. Let's join forces for a common victory."

Ukraine has repeatedly called on its partners to finance the Ukrainian domestic defence industry's production of weapons essential for Ukrainian forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems, the production of which was financed by Denmark.

