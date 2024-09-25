All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine suggests Nordic countries train one Ukrainian battalion each

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 20:26
Ukraine suggests Nordic countries train one Ukrainian battalion each
Oleksandr Balanutsa during his visit to Norway. Photo: Balanutsa on Facebook

Ukraine has invited Northern European countries to join the Northern Brigade project. 

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine following a recent visit by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa to Norway, as  European Pravda reports

Details: As part of the initiative, each Northern European country is proposed to train and arm a Ukrainian battalion. 

Advertisement:

In addition, Balanutsa called on the defence chiefs of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden to engage in bilateral cooperation and investment in the Ukrainian defence industry.

Quote from Balanutsa: "By joining the Northern Brigade project, defence companies and Nordic countries will have the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of Nordic defence products on a real battlefield. Let's join forces for a common victory."

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Ukraine has repeatedly called on its partners to finance the Ukrainian domestic defence industry's production of weapons essential for Ukrainian forces. 
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems, the production of which was financed by Denmark.

Support UP or become our patron!

NorwayDenmarkSweden
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Norway
Norway to allocate US$9.5 million for evacuation of wounded from Ukraine to Europe
Ship with dangerous Russian cargo runs aground in Norwegian waters
Ukraine and Norway implement two joint nuclear safety projects
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: