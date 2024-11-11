International Monetary Fund mission begins work in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission begins its work on 11 November for the sixth review of the cooperation programme with Ukraine.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament's Tax Committee, on Telegram

Details: He said Ukraine has preliminary met most of the programme's benchmarks, many of them ahead of schedule.

Zhelezniak also added that the issue of tax legislation remains unresolved. It was promised to international partners back in September, but the bill has now been awaiting the president's signature for 28 days.

Background: The updated IMF Memorandum following the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme does not include any obligations for Ukraine to increase energy tariffs.

