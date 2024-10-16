IMF to decide on next tranche for Ukraine on 18 October

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will make a decision regarding the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility programme for Ukraine and the disbursement of the next tranche on Friday, 18 October.

Source: IMF, reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The meeting on the fifth review is scheduled for 18 October," the IMF stated.

Details: It has also been revealed that other issues will be considered, including requests for changes to performance criteria, adjustments to access phases, and a review of financing guarantees.

