Russian UAV strikes Estonian ambassador's home in Kyiv

A Russian attack drone struck an apartment building in Kyiv where Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine, Anneli Kolk, lives.

Source: Margus Tsakhna, Estonian Foreign Minister, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister said that yesterday morning a Russian drone hit the house where the Estonian diplomat lives. Fortunately, she was not injured.

Quote: "No one will be safe in Ukraine until Russia stops its aggression. Ukraine needs more air defence to protect its citizens. We should not get used to this," wrote the head of Estonian diplomacy.

On 8 November, UK Defence Intelligence revealed that about 2,000 Russian drones struck Ukraine in October.

It was also disclosed that the Estonian company would provide Ukraine with test air defence missiles capable of shooting down drones.

