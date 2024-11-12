Ukraine to allocate record US$1.3 billion to arms manufacturers in 2025

Ukraine will allocate more than 55 billion hryvnias (approximately US$1.3 billion) to arms and military equipment manufacturers in 2025, more than in 2024.

Source: Herman Smetanin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Of the total amount, 54.55 billion hryvnias (approximately US$1.3 billion) will be used to develop production, introduce new technologies and increase the capacity of defence firms. This is 3.5 billion hryvnias (approximately US$84.6 million) more than the budget for 2024, which totalled about 51 billion hryvnias (approximately US$1.2 billion).

The government will also allocate 500 million hryvnias (approximately US$12.1 million) to support a programme of affordable loans for defence loans.

This programme allows producers to receive loans at 5% per annum, with the rest of the interest rate covered by the state.

Background: Earlier in November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the Ukrainian government) passed a resolution which will give arms and military equipment manufacturers access to cheaper loans.

