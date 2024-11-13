Comprehensive retrospective of films by Ukrainian-Armenian director Serhii Parajanov opens in New York – photos

Posters about a retrospective dedicated to Parajanov on fences in New York. Photo: Daphne Youree. Courtesy of RIBBON

The Anthology Film Archives in New York is hosting a retrospective of films produced by Ukrainian-Armenian director Serhii Parajanov from 8 to 17 November. Organised in partnership with Ukraine's Dovzhenko Centre, the event honours the upcoming 100th anniversary of Parajanov's birth.

In an exclusive comment to Ukrainska Pravda. Culture, Olena Honcharuk, Director of the Dovzhenko Centre, explained how the first screenings occurred.

The Anthology Film Archives, where the screenings are held, is a renowned place for connoisseurs and creators of independent cinema. The retrospective was organised by the RIBBON platform, which supports Ukrainian art and culture. The event drew both newly arrived Ukrainians and those with Ukrainian roots.

Posters about a retrospective dedicated to Parajanov appear on fences in New York. Photo: Daphne Youree. Courtesy of RIBBON

What is featured at the retrospective

The retrospective features Parajanov's most famous works, such as Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors, The Legend of Suram Fortress, Ashik-Kerib, and The Colour of Pomegranates, as well as lesser-known films from his early period, including four feature films and several short films.

"The audience themselves were interested in why the films shot by the same cameraman – Andriesh and The Colour of Pomegranates – looked so different. They also drew attention to the presence and treatment of the theme of war in Parajanov's various films and linked it to the current context of Russia's war against Ukraine."

Anthology Film Archives building Photo: Daphne Youree. Courtesy of RIBBON

Discussions and conversations with the audience

After the screenings on the first day, the organisers also held a discussion about Parajanov's background and the peculiarities of the time in which he worked.

Honcharuk says that the discussion also focused on the difference between Parajanov's films of the Ukrainian period, his use of the socialist realism style, and the reasons for this.

Discussions after the opening of the Parajanov retrospective. Photo: Daphne Youree. Photo: Courtesy of RIBBON

"There weren’t many questions. People wondered whether the visual style of Andriesh had been influenced by the 1939 Hollywood musical The Wizard of Oz. We've discussed the meaning of the words ‘friendship of nations’ in the Soviet sense and the concept of national communities as ‘younger brothers and sisters’.

The team that presented Parajanov's films. Photo: Daphne Youree. Courtesy of RIBBON

However, the most bizarre question was about the US election results and how they will affect Ukraine. Obviously, the person I was talking to was very concerned in this regard. I responded by saying that, basically, it doesn't matter, and for Ukraine itself, everything depends on us, Ukrainians," Honcharuk said.

