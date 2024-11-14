All Sections
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 14 November 2024, 10:40
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A Russian strike in the area of Slatyne in the Derhachi district in Kharkiv Oblast damaged a high-voltage power line on 14 November. 

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi District Military Administration, on social media

Zadorenko clarified that the incident took place at around 03:40.

Power outages were reported in Slatyne, Bezruky, Prudianka, Tsupivka, and Nova Kozacha as of the morning of 14 November.

Quote: "Power engineers are on-site, and energy crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly as possible," Zadorenko stated.

Background: Power restrictions were implemented across Ukraine on 13 November due to a capacity shortage in the energy system but were lifted later that evening.

