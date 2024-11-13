All Sections
Rolling power cuts for businesses cancelled in Ukraine and not expected on Thursday

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 13 November 2024, 18:21
Rolling power cuts for businesses cancelled in Ukraine and not expected on Thursday
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has cancelled rolling power outages for businesses and industry.

Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Details: "All the issues surrounding the operation of the flexible generation capacities have been resolved. No [power supply] restrictions are expected tomorrow, 14 November," the press service said.

Advertisement:

Ukrenergo also urges businesses to import electricity more actively to avoid electricity supply restrictions in the future.

Background:

  • Rolling power outages have been introduced in Ukraine due to a shortage of capacity in the power grid.
  • On Wednesday, 13 November, electricity consumption for businesses was restricted in Kyiv.
  • Electricity supply restrictions for industry are in place throughout the day on 13 November, though they will be cancelled in the evening.

