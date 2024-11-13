Rolling power cuts for businesses cancelled in Ukraine and not expected on Thursday

Ukraine has cancelled rolling power outages for businesses and industry.

Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Details: "All the issues surrounding the operation of the flexible generation capacities have been resolved. No [power supply] restrictions are expected tomorrow, 14 November," the press service said.

Ukrenergo also urges businesses to import electricity more actively to avoid electricity supply restrictions in the future.

Rolling power outages have been introduced in Ukraine due to a shortage of capacity in the power grid.

On Wednesday, 13 November, electricity consumption for businesses was restricted in Kyiv.

Electricity supply restrictions for industry are in place throughout the day on 13 November, though they will be cancelled in the evening.

