Rolling power cuts for businesses cancelled in Ukraine and not expected on Thursday
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 18:21
Ukraine has cancelled rolling power outages for businesses and industry.
Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator
Details: "All the issues surrounding the operation of the flexible generation capacities have been resolved. No [power supply] restrictions are expected tomorrow, 14 November," the press service said.
Ukrenergo also urges businesses to import electricity more actively to avoid electricity supply restrictions in the future.
Background:
- Rolling power outages have been introduced in Ukraine due to a shortage of capacity in the power grid.
- On Wednesday, 13 November, electricity consumption for businesses was restricted in Kyiv.
- Electricity supply restrictions for industry are in place throughout the day on 13 November, though they will be cancelled in the evening.
