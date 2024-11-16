All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

European fund to help implement water supply projects in Ukraine's frontline areas

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 16 November 2024, 14:47
European fund to help implement water supply projects in Ukraine's frontline areas
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) Fund will help implement water supply projects in Ukraine's frontline areas.

Source: a statement from Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Details: The E5P initiative was launched by Sweden in 2009, with contributions from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States.

Advertisement:

Nearly €1 billion has been invested in various development projects across Ukraine through the programme.

"This partnership focuses on energy efficiency and environmental protection. Ukraine is sincerely grateful for the €250 million pooled in the E5P fund, especially in these challenging war times," said Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Hrynchuk added that Ukraine needs assistance in the following areas:

Advertisement:

- thermal modernisation of public buildings;

- upgrading central heating systems;

- solid waste management;

- water and wastewater treatment;

- environmentally friendly public transport.

Support UP or become our patron!

investments
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
investments
Ukrainian developers of artillery position detection systems raise almost half a million dollars
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
Ukraine's Defence Minister calls on world's leading defence companies to invest in weapons production in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: