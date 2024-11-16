European fund to help implement water supply projects in Ukraine's frontline areas

The Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) Fund will help implement water supply projects in Ukraine's frontline areas.

Source: a statement from Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Details: The E5P initiative was launched by Sweden in 2009, with contributions from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States.

Nearly €1 billion has been invested in various development projects across Ukraine through the programme.

"This partnership focuses on energy efficiency and environmental protection. Ukraine is sincerely grateful for the €250 million pooled in the E5P fund, especially in these challenging war times," said Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Hrynchuk added that Ukraine needs assistance in the following areas:

- thermal modernisation of public buildings;

- upgrading central heating systems;

- solid waste management;

- water and wastewater treatment;

- environmentally friendly public transport.

