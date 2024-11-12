All Sections
Ukrainian developers of artillery position detection systems raise almost half a million dollars

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 12 November 2024, 23:44
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Thanks to the Brave1 military technology cluster, the developers of Vidar Systems, an acoustic system that detects artillery and mortar positions, have raised US$450,000 from investors and a venture capital fund from Czechia, Presto Ventures.

Source: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov

Details: Vidar Systems plans to spend US$450,000 to expand the team and scale the product to make it even more convenient to use in combat.

The venture capital fund was introduced at the Invest Demo Day organised by Brave1. The defence cluster constantly presents Ukrainian defence tech companies to investors and helps them understand how the market works, Fedorov said.

He said that thanks to Brave1, investors find promising technologies they are interested in investing in, and top developments receive funding.

Background: The Brave1 military technology cluster has managed to attract more than US$25 million in external investment, an increase of US$20 million compared to 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraineinvestments
