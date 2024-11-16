All Sections
Pyongyang wants access to Russian military technology for joining war against Ukraine – Ukraine's foreign minister

Ulyana Krychkovska, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 November 2024, 19:05
Pyongyang wants access to Russian military technology for joining war against Ukraine – Ukraine's foreign minister
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reported that, based on Ukrainian intelligence, North Korea is seeking to exchange its participation in Russia's aggression against Ukraine for access to Russian technology in missile, nuclear and other military programmes.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a press conference following a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha stressed that Russia's deepening defence cooperation with North Korea and Iran poses a direct threat not only to Europe but also to Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

"It's not only Russia that receives drones, missiles, and soldiers. Moscow's strengthening Tehran and Pyongyang in return," he stressed.

The minister further pointed out that, based on Ukrainian intelligence, Pyongyang is seeking to exchange its participation in the aggression against Ukraine for access to Russian technology in missile, nuclear and other military programmes.

"This is extremely dangerous. All this cannot but concern our partners. That's why we have to counter such global threats together," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

In this context, Sybiha stressed that only strong and systematic support for Ukraine can stop Russia and bring a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

Background:

  • Last week, the United States confirmed that for the first time, North Korean troops had taken part in hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting an operation.
  • In addition, The New York Times reported that a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops was preparing to launch a large-scale counteroffensive against Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast.
  • NATO countries condemned Russia and North Korea's decision to engage North Korean troops in hostilities against Ukraine.

North Korea Russia Foreign Affairs Ministry
